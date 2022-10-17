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In the first half I prove that "Build Back Better" & The Great Reset
is one fascist plan for total control of the world. I show you exactly
where it comes from. Next, I get into why people who know about it are
fighting against it. Finally I end with the realisation that we are
heading for what the bible calls ; the End of Days but first we have to
cut through the media lies.