Americans Demand Answers

Epstein Cover-Up, Israel Strikes Gaza Church & The Great American Political Shift
* Ana Kasparian is Executive Producer & Host of The Young Turks online news show.
* If you want to understand how fake the current political system is, listen to her and ask yourself how much you disagree with.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 25 July 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-ana-kasparian