WATCH: Russian Aerospace Forces strike temporary deployment areas of Ukraine's 120th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade in Petrovka, Kharkiv region, using five OFAB-250-270 guided aerial bombs.



@intelSlava

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A small FPV drone just hit the Zaporozhye Regional Military Administration building, local channels report. (video was too short to upload)

Ukrainian channels report a second drone strike on the administration building in Zaporozhye

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Ukraine has reportedly received a warning from the US about a possible massive strike within the next 72 hours, according to some Ukrainian channels.

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Trump's sons, Lutnick's firm cash in on Kazakhstan tungsten deal — report



The New York Times dropped a bombshell: President Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick personally negotiated a billion‑dollar tungsten deal with Kazakhstan—while their sons positioned themselves to profit from the access to one of the world's largest untapped tungsten reserves in Kazakhstan.



The players:



🔴 Pini Althaus: An Australian‑born rabbi and mining executive who runs Kaz Resources. He founded USA Rare Earth and now controls Cove Kaz Capital Group. He called the deal a "cornerstone for long‑term industrial cooperation" with the US.



🔴 The White House: Trump personally called Kazakh President Tokayev to seal the agreement. Lutnick handled the in‑person negotiations.



🔴 The sons: Trump Jr. and Eric hold a stake in Dominari Securities (housed in Trump Tower), which took a 20% stake in the Kazakh project. Lutnick’s sons run Cantor Fitzgerald, which raised $210M for the deal.



🔴 The money: Up to $1.6 billion in US federal financing approved before the deal was even signed. The Trump and Lutnick families have ties to at least 14 companies receiving over $8.9 billion in federal support.



The deal:



🔶 Cove Kaz bought 70% of the project; Kazakhstan’s state miner keeps 30%.



🔶 The mines hold 1.4 million tonnes of tungsten trioxide—15% of global production.



🔶 Tungsten is used in missile warheads, fighter jets, and computer chips.



🔶 China was also bidding – so Trump and Lutnick had to step in to win it.



One deal, two families, billions in taxpayer money—and not a single ounce of tungsten mined yet. The same people who run the war machine are now running the supply chain. And they’re not even hiding it.

@geopolitics_prime