Brexit Party Leader Farage Talks About the Reasons for Johnson’s Resignation

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https://gnews.org/post/pqusbbb1
07/08/2022 Brexit Party leader Farage talks about the reasons for the resignation of British Prime Minister Johnson: 1. He betrayed millions of people who trusted him to stand up against globalization; 2. He proved to be an outright born liar