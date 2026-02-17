BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 90: The Greek Century
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Alexander's success was not so much about his leadership and military skill as it was the spirit world driving him forward. He began his ascension with murder, then embarked on a campaign to destroy Persia, and became drunk with the power he exerted over men and beasts.

Thirteen years later he died of illness and all the fighting he endured to build an empire unraveled. Greek rivals used their respective armies to battle for control of Judah and Jerusalem, wreaking havoc until they were defeated by the armies of Rome.

The ferocious infighting that took place among Alexander's successors was a reflection of the internal strife that exists among the fallen angels of the spirit world. Life was cheap and there was no justice, goodness, or mercy. It was literally hell on earth as powerful archons ruled the nations through human kings.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1890.pdf

RLJ-1890 -- DECEMBER 11, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


empirejerusalemjudahfallen angelsromearchonsalexanderpersiaspirit worldhell on earthmilitary skillgreek rivals
