© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New Normal Side Effects of Refusing the Covaxxx: Holding Organs, Jobs and Kids Hostage
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • August 28, 2021
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Get your free ticket to Anarchovid: https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchovid
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Intro vid: VACCINATE - PROUD: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-Bk7JP7kUY
Father of Arnold Schwarzenegger, served in WWII as part of the German ‘Feldgendarmerie’ (military police): https://www.warhistoryonline.com/world-war-ii/father-of-arnold-schwarzenegger-served-in-wwii-as-part-of-the-feldgendarmerie-military-police-he-was-in-russia-during-the-bitter-winter-of-41-42-where-he-was-wounded-in-action.html
Total recall: Arnold Schwarzenegger DID express admiration for Adolf Hitler... but just for his powerful oratory skills: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2214639/Arnold-Schwarzenegger-DID-express-admiration-Adolf-Hitler--just-powerful-oratory-skills.html:
How do we vote for the Taliban? https://twitter.com/MLiamMcCollum/status/1427658106054406149
Battoulah is a metallic-looking mask traditionally worn by women in Arab states: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battoulah
When Someone Tells Me To Wear a Mask: (this is a very short video but good) https://www.facebook.com/pleasestepback/videos/4244111849010909
15 luxury face masks over $100 people are wearing just for fashion: https://www.insider.com/where-to-buy-designer-luxury-face-masks-2020-7
Pfizer becomes first Covid vaccine to gain full FDA approval: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-58309254
Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/pentagon-mandate-covid-19-vaccine-pfizer-approved-79601620
Most COVID-19 Patients at Israel Hospital Fully Vaccinated, Doctor Calls Mandates ‘Diabolic’: https://www.visiontimes.com/2021/08/08/israel-hospital-vaccinated.html
CDC Director says vaccinated people don’t get sick then says increased risk of severe disease with those vaccinated early… then says should be decreased amounts of deaths with those vaccinated early (because they already died: link in Telegram blog chat
Hospital removed sick patients from transplant wait list after they refused to get the COVID vaccine: https://www.theblaze.com/news/hospital-removed-patient-from-transplant-waitlist-vaccine
Washington requires COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff: https://apnews.com/article/sports-college-football-health-coronavirus-pandemic-washington-98c1bb8485bc29196111148b03bb9b51
EXCLUSIVE: Washington public school forces unvaccinated student athletes to wear ankle monitors: https://thepostmillennial.com/exclusive-washington-public-school-forces-unvaccinated-teens-to-wear-ankle-monitors/
24,000 Australian teens jabbed in mass vaccination while police keep parents away: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/24000-australian-teens-jabbed-in-mass-vaccination-effort-at-stadium-while-police-not-parents-supervise/
At least 2 dead…(24,000 Children in Australian Stadium): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aI_b6ND3dWw
Australian Police Pepper Spray Children for not wearing masks: VIDEO https://twitter.com/WinterAsh12/status/1427627023212576769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1427627023212576769%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_
Young girl’s side effects after the Covid Shot (Video) https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/8807
Jabbed Australian Official Develops Bell’s Palsy in Middle of Press Conference: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wnPxgTSbZqX8/
South Australia forced to display ‘quarantine signs’ on their homes: https://www.rebelnews.com/south_australia_forced_to_display_quarantine_signs_on_their_homes?fbclid=IwAR148Mh5pdmpMgTV-FkRXsCLDkohaKIa2I8r69mVU2XuIb5r1CiVUqSpf2s
Police get more powers and defense force back-up: Hundreds of police to swarm NSW to make people 'stay at home': https://www.9news.com.au/national/coronavirus-nsw-update-police-operation-stay-at-home-new-covid19-measures/6ba2116d-b67b-4b5a-90ce-28b2bd73c38a
I want to drink rum with this pirate: (VIDEO) https://twitter.com/crypto_bobby/status/1428002503174537224
I guess this is about as close to a win as one can currently get for coverage of #Monero by mainstream media (VIDEO): https://twitter.com/DontTraceMeBruh/status/1427221976851042305
Get your free ticket to Anarchovid: https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchovid
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Intro vid: VACCINATE - PROUD: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-Bk7JP7kUY
Father of Arnold Schwarzenegger, served in WWII as part of the German ‘Feldgendarmerie’ (military police): https://www.warhistoryonline.com/world-war-ii/father-of-arnold-schwarzenegger-served-in-wwii-as-part-of-the-feldgendarmerie-military-police-he-was-in-russia-during-the-bitter-winter-of-41-42-where-he-was-wounded-in-action.html
Total recall: Arnold Schwarzenegger DID express admiration for Adolf Hitler... but just for his powerful oratory skills: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2214639/Arnold-Schwarzenegger-DID-express-admiration-Adolf-Hitler--just-powerful-oratory-skills.html:
How do we vote for the Taliban? https://twitter.com/MLiamMcCollum/status/1427658106054406149
Battoulah is a metallic-looking mask traditionally worn by women in Arab states: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battoulah
When Someone Tells Me To Wear a Mask: (this is a very short video but good) https://www.facebook.com/pleasestepback/videos/4244111849010909
15 luxury face masks over $100 people are wearing just for fashion: https://www.insider.com/where-to-buy-designer-luxury-face-masks-2020-7
Pfizer becomes first Covid vaccine to gain full FDA approval: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-58309254
Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/pentagon-mandate-covid-19-vaccine-pfizer-approved-79601620
Most COVID-19 Patients at Israel Hospital Fully Vaccinated, Doctor Calls Mandates ‘Diabolic’: https://www.visiontimes.com/2021/08/08/israel-hospital-vaccinated.html
CDC Director says vaccinated people don’t get sick then says increased risk of severe disease with those vaccinated early… then says should be decreased amounts of deaths with those vaccinated early (because they already died: link in Telegram blog chat
Hospital removed sick patients from transplant wait list after they refused to get the COVID vaccine: https://www.theblaze.com/news/hospital-removed-patient-from-transplant-waitlist-vaccine
Washington requires COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff: https://apnews.com/article/sports-college-football-health-coronavirus-pandemic-washington-98c1bb8485bc29196111148b03bb9b51
EXCLUSIVE: Washington public school forces unvaccinated student athletes to wear ankle monitors: https://thepostmillennial.com/exclusive-washington-public-school-forces-unvaccinated-teens-to-wear-ankle-monitors/
24,000 Australian teens jabbed in mass vaccination while police keep parents away: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/24000-australian-teens-jabbed-in-mass-vaccination-effort-at-stadium-while-police-not-parents-supervise/
At least 2 dead…(24,000 Children in Australian Stadium): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aI_b6ND3dWw
Australian Police Pepper Spray Children for not wearing masks: VIDEO https://twitter.com/WinterAsh12/status/1427627023212576769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1427627023212576769%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_
Young girl’s side effects after the Covid Shot (Video) https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/8807
Jabbed Australian Official Develops Bell’s Palsy in Middle of Press Conference: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wnPxgTSbZqX8/
South Australia forced to display ‘quarantine signs’ on their homes: https://www.rebelnews.com/south_australia_forced_to_display_quarantine_signs_on_their_homes?fbclid=IwAR148Mh5pdmpMgTV-FkRXsCLDkohaKIa2I8r69mVU2XuIb5r1CiVUqSpf2s
Police get more powers and defense force back-up: Hundreds of police to swarm NSW to make people 'stay at home': https://www.9news.com.au/national/coronavirus-nsw-update-police-operation-stay-at-home-new-covid19-measures/6ba2116d-b67b-4b5a-90ce-28b2bd73c38a
I want to drink rum with this pirate: (VIDEO) https://twitter.com/crypto_bobby/status/1428002503174537224
I guess this is about as close to a win as one can currently get for coverage of #Monero by mainstream media (VIDEO): https://twitter.com/DontTraceMeBruh/status/1427221976851042305
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.