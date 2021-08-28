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The New Normal Side Effects of Refusing the Covaxxx: Holding Organs, Jobs and Kids Hostage
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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93 views • August 28, 2021
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Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090

Intro vid: VACCINATE - PROUD: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-Bk7JP7kUY

Father of Arnold Schwarzenegger, served in WWII as part of the German ‘Feldgendarmerie’ (military police): https://www.warhistoryonline.com/world-war-ii/father-of-arnold-schwarzenegger-served-in-wwii-as-part-of-the-feldgendarmerie-military-police-he-was-in-russia-during-the-bitter-winter-of-41-42-where-he-was-wounded-in-action.html

Total recall: Arnold Schwarzenegger DID express admiration for Adolf Hitler... but just for his powerful oratory skills: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2214639/Arnold-Schwarzenegger-DID-express-admiration-Adolf-Hitler--just-powerful-oratory-skills.html:

How do we vote for the Taliban? https://twitter.com/MLiamMcCollum/status/1427658106054406149

Battoulah is a metallic-looking mask traditionally worn by women in Arab states: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battoulah

When Someone Tells Me To Wear a Mask: (this is a very short video but good) https://www.facebook.com/pleasestepback/videos/4244111849010909

15 luxury face masks over $100 people are wearing just for fashion: https://www.insider.com/where-to-buy-designer-luxury-face-masks-2020-7

Pfizer becomes first Covid vaccine to gain full FDA approval: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-58309254

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/pentagon-mandate-covid-19-vaccine-pfizer-approved-79601620

Most COVID-19 Patients at Israel Hospital Fully Vaccinated, Doctor Calls Mandates ‘Diabolic’: https://www.visiontimes.com/2021/08/08/israel-hospital-vaccinated.html

CDC Director says vaccinated people don’t get sick then says increased risk of severe disease with those vaccinated early… then says should be decreased amounts of deaths with those vaccinated early (because they already died: link in Telegram blog chat

Hospital removed sick patients from transplant wait list after they refused to get the COVID vaccine: https://www.theblaze.com/news/hospital-removed-patient-from-transplant-waitlist-vaccine

Washington requires COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff: https://apnews.com/article/sports-college-football-health-coronavirus-pandemic-washington-98c1bb8485bc29196111148b03bb9b51

EXCLUSIVE: Washington public school forces unvaccinated student athletes to wear ankle monitors: https://thepostmillennial.com/exclusive-washington-public-school-forces-unvaccinated-teens-to-wear-ankle-monitors/

24,000 Australian teens jabbed in mass vaccination while police keep parents away: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/24000-australian-teens-jabbed-in-mass-vaccination-effort-at-stadium-while-police-not-parents-supervise/

At least 2 dead…(24,000 Children in Australian Stadium): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aI_b6ND3dWw

Australian Police Pepper Spray Children for not wearing masks: VIDEO https://twitter.com/WinterAsh12/status/1427627023212576769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1427627023212576769%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_

Young girl’s side effects after the Covid Shot (Video) https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/8807

Jabbed Australian Official Develops Bell’s Palsy in Middle of Press Conference: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wnPxgTSbZqX8/

South Australia forced to display ‘quarantine signs’ on their homes: https://www.rebelnews.com/south_australia_forced_to_display_quarantine_signs_on_their_homes?fbclid=IwAR148Mh5pdmpMgTV-FkRXsCLDkohaKIa2I8r69mVU2XuIb5r1CiVUqSpf2s

Police get more powers and defense force back-up: Hundreds of police to swarm NSW to make people 'stay at home': https://www.9news.com.au/national/coronavirus-nsw-update-police-operation-stay-at-home-new-covid19-measures/6ba2116d-b67b-4b5a-90ce-28b2bd73c38a

I want to drink rum with this pirate: (VIDEO) https://twitter.com/crypto_bobby/status/1428002503174537224

I guess this is about as close to a win as one can currently get for coverage of #Monero by mainstream media (VIDEO): https://twitter.com/DontTraceMeBruh/status/1427221976851042305
Keywords
politicsvaxxcovid19
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