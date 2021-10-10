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Courage to Resist! Do Not Comply! #JustSayNo
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80 views • October 10, 2021
Original title: "Comments - 2021 03 23 - Courage to Resist-HD 720p"
Giving up our freedom only leads to tyranny.
Only.
The "old normal" = living in the matrix, thinking we're free
The "new normal" = total tyranny
The better normal = free from all the above
Giving up our freedom only leads to tyranny.
Only.
The "old normal" = living in the matrix, thinking we're free
The "new normal" = total tyranny
The better normal = free from all the above
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