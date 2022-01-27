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Justice Kamala Harris and Vice President Hillary Clinton?
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794 views • January 27, 2022
US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire this year. CNN and NBC were the first news outlets to report the news that Justice Breyer has informed President Biden of his plans to leave the court. At age 83, Justice Breyer is the oldest member currently serving on the nation’s highest court.
Biden promised before the South Carolina primary in 2020 — the moment he seized control of the race, thanks to black voters — and again at one of the last Democratic Party presidential primary debates that his first nominee for the Court would be a black woman.
Could it be his VP Kamala Harris? We also provide updates on the deepening feud between NATO and Russia over Ukraine.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/26/21
Biden promised before the South Carolina primary in 2020 — the moment he seized control of the race, thanks to black voters — and again at one of the last Democratic Party presidential primary debates that his first nominee for the Court would be a black woman.
Could it be his VP Kamala Harris? We also provide updates on the deepening feud between NATO and Russia over Ukraine.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/26/21
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