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5G APOCALYPSE - THE EXTINCTION EVENT ( Apocalipsa 5G Subtitrare in limba Romana )
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1207 views • September 01, 2019
In filmul lui Sacha Stone, “5G Apocalypse: The Extinction Event”, adevărul despre 5G este dezvăluit în deplina sa hidosenie.
Nu numai că 5G va invada fiecare aspect al vieții noastre, eliminându-se total intimitatea, dar, de asemenea, va deveni pentru sănătate, cea mai distrugătoare tehnologie care s-a creat vreodată:
https://saccsiv.wordpress.com/2019/05/23/filmul-5g-apocalypse-the-extinction-event-dezvaluie-modul-in-care-5g-este-o-arma-de-asalt-destinata-distrugerii-omenirii/
Sursa Film:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ol3tAxnNccY
👇 Sacha Stone: 👇
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sachastone?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Website:
https://sachastone.com
👇SACCSIV BLOG: 👇
https://saccsiv.wordpress.com
#saccsiv #5g #stop5g
Nu numai că 5G va invada fiecare aspect al vieții noastre, eliminându-se total intimitatea, dar, de asemenea, va deveni pentru sănătate, cea mai distrugătoare tehnologie care s-a creat vreodată:
https://saccsiv.wordpress.com/2019/05/23/filmul-5g-apocalypse-the-extinction-event-dezvaluie-modul-in-care-5g-este-o-arma-de-asalt-destinata-distrugerii-omenirii/
Sursa Film:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ol3tAxnNccY
👇 Sacha Stone: 👇
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sachastone?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Website:
https://sachastone.com
👇SACCSIV BLOG: 👇
https://saccsiv.wordpress.com
#saccsiv #5g #stop5g
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