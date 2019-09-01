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5G APOCALYPSE - THE EXTINCTION EVENT ( Apocalipsa 5G Subtitrare in limba Romana )
saccsiv
saccsiv
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1207 views • September 01, 2019
In filmul lui Sacha Stone, “5G Apocalypse: The Extinction Event”, adevărul despre 5G este dezvăluit în deplina sa hidosenie.
Nu numai că 5G va invada fiecare aspect al vieții noastre, eliminându-se total intimitatea, dar, de asemenea, va deveni pentru sănătate, cea mai distrugătoare tehnologie care s-a creat vreodată:
https://saccsiv.wordpress.com/2019/05/23/filmul-5g-apocalypse-the-extinction-event-dezvaluie-modul-in-care-5g-este-o-arma-de-asalt-destinata-distrugerii-omenirii/

Sursa Film:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ol3tAxnNccY


👇 Sacha Stone: 👇

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sachastone?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Website:
https://sachastone.com


👇SACCSIV BLOG: 👇
https://saccsiv.wordpress.com

#saccsiv #5g #stop5g
Keywords
5ginternetitromaniasaccsivstop5gyoutube saccsiviphone 2019huawei p30huawei p30 problackberry key3google pixel 4lg v50 thinqtehnologieapocalipsasuasanatatecancer genitalvodafone romaniatelekom romaniaorange romaniainternet 5ginternetul obiectelorrcs rdsdigi mobil
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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