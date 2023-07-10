Dr. Meryl Nass & James Roguski on Techno-Totalitarianism & Medical Freedom • Truth Action Project Forum (TruthActionProject.org)

🔴 LIVE July 6, 2023, noon PST / 3 PM EST • Dr. Meryl Nass and James Roguski • Truth Action Project Forum (TruthActionProject.org, like/follow facebook.com/TAPAction) • Emerging Techno-Totalitarianism and how the looming threats of medical techno-tyranny can be stopped, hosted by TAP Board Members, Chuck Fall and Chris Steiner • Register for Zoom meeting at https://tinyurl.com/July-6-2023-TAP-Forum • Streamed live on dlive, Facebook, Kick, Rumble, Twitch, Twitter, Vaughn Live, and Youtube (links at TruthActionProject.org/Socials )Dr. Meryl Nass and James Roguski discuss the work they are doing to report the truth about the emerging techno-totalitarian globalist enterprise.

We will ask Dr. Nass about her early work in 2001 to uncover the 9/11 anthrax attack and James about his 'truth awakening' from his take on the 9/11 events and how 9/11 set the stage for current events; then we will learn about a new organization she and James have teamed up to develop to oppose the emerging tyranny, and then review the latest developments coming out of the World Health Organization regarding adoption of the European vaccine passport, features of the Pandemic Treaty and the complementary International Health Regulations, and what We, The People, need to be doing to avoid loss of local, state, and national sovereignty to the un-elected World Health Organization.

► Dr. Meryl Nass is a leading authority on the covert use of bioweapons, having testified before Congressional committees on Anthrax vaccine experimentation on U. S. soldiers. She has investigated the October 2001 Anthrax attacks on the U. S. Senate. Dr. Nass is a regular contributor to Children's Health Defense TV on issues related to vaccines and COVID and is a frequent speaker at international conferences about vaccines and COVID.

► James Roguski has been a leader in calling attention to the efforts of powerful interests to turn the World Health Organization (WHO) into a model of world governance. The WHO, supported by philanthropists and the U.S. Government, is seeking to usurp not only the sovereignty of nation-states but also, the independence of scientific research under the guise of "pandemic preparedness."