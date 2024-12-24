Using lowered beds for drought areas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This video is about the opposite of raised bed which is lowered beds in drought areas with little rainfall. A raised bed is designed to keep the plants above the water levels so they don't get root rot. A lower bed is dug into the ground especially clay soils or soils that are not free draining, they won't work on sandy soils. It is just another option in the different types of growing plants space
Click To See My Books