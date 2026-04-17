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Mothica - STAGE THREADS Ep. 18
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
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On this episode of DTB’s “Stage Threads”, the dark pop artist, Mothica, shows off the stage outfits that she wears onstage, while on I See Stars’ “Spin The Wheel Tour” with Until I Wake and Diamante. Mothica is currently supporting her newest EP, Somewhere In Between.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - February 27, 2026

Location - Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH MOTHICA:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/mothicamusic

Instagram - https://instagram.com/mothica

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@mothicamusic

Twitter - https://twitter.com/dearmothica


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

01:04 Clothing

09:50 Accessories

14:07 Makeup

15:30 Footwear


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
digital tour busstage threadsmothicamothica digital tour busmothica stage threadsmothica stylestyle mothicamothica fashionfashion mothicamothica outfitoutfit mothicamothica interviewinterview mothicamothica bandband mothicamothica musicmusic mothicamothica clothingmothica accessoriesmothica makeupmothica footwearmothica bootsmothica dark popmothica hard rockmothica alternative rock
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

01:04Clothing

09:50Accessories

14:07Makeup

15:30Footwear

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy