Mothica - STAGE THREADS Ep. 18

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On this episode of DTB’s “Stage Threads”, the dark pop artist, Mothica, shows off the stage outfits that she wears onstage, while on I See Stars’ “Spin The Wheel Tour” with Until I Wake and Diamante. Mothica is currently supporting her newest EP, Somewhere In Between.





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - February 27, 2026

Location - Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL





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Twitter - https://twitter.com/dearmothica





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VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

01:04 Clothing

09:50 Accessories

14:07 Makeup

15:30 Footwear





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.



