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Kevin's corner impromptu pre New Year's live
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11 views • December 31, 2019
Dec 30, 2019
Kevin's Corner
Please check out my t-shirts and support by purchasing
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/kevinscorner/
Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/kevinellerbe32
Minorities for Trump on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1361583003896552/
FaceBook https://www.facebook.com/senseoutofnonsense
Kevin's Corner
Please check out my t-shirts and support by purchasing
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/kevinscorner/
Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/kevinellerbe32
Minorities for Trump on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1361583003896552/
FaceBook https://www.facebook.com/senseoutofnonsense
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