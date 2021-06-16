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104 views • June 16, 2021
This sample came out of my skin. I took the video with my Samsung phone June 15 2021. See my quora space for a bunch more examples of this alien(?) Or government(?) induced Synthetic Biology..
https://www.quora.com/q/morgellonsmicrobots
https://www.quora.com/q/morgellonsmicrobots
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