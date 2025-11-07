THE TRUTH ABOUT RFK JR. AND TYLENOL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A mainstream “hit piece” targeting HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for linking Tylenol to autism is backfiring. Newly uncovered internal emails reportedly show the drug’s manufacturer acknowledging concerns about prenatal Tylenol use and neurodevelopmental disorders. Now, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing major pharma companies for deceptively marketing Tylenol to pregnant mothers—and ICAN has petitioned the FDA to add pregnancy warnings to acetaminophen labels.