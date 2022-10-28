Project Veritas - We’ve been exposing Twitter for years. Hopefully Elon Musk makes some serious changes.

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We’ve been exposing Twitter for years. Hopefully Elon Musk makes some serious changes.
Tweet at Elon now and let him know that Project Veritas has been exposing Twitter’s bias and censorship for years: https://ctt.ec/2jqB6