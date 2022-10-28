Create New Account
Project Veritas - We’ve been exposing Twitter for years. Hopefully Elon Musk makes some serious changes.
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
We’ve been exposing Twitter for years. Hopefully Elon Musk makes some serious changes.

Tweet at Elon now and let him know that Project Veritas has been exposing Twitter’s bias and censorship for years: https://ctt.ec/2jqB6

Keywords
censorshipproject veritasbiaselon muskjames okeefebuy outexpose twitter

