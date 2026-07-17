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Christians, Will You Answer the Call? Please Help Bring His Children Home
ThreeIn1Org
ThreeIn1Org
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Every child is precious in the eyes of our Lord Jesus. Yet thousands of children are missing, exploited, and waiting for someone to stand up and fight for them.

In this short video, you'll discover how Three In One for Children is answering that call through compassion, faith, technology, and action. Our mission is rooted in a simple belief: every child deserves to be protected, found, and brought home safely.

Jesus taught us to care for the vulnerable, defend the innocent, and love our neighbors. Today, we have an opportunity to put that faith into action. Watch how a dedicated team is working 24x7x365 to help rescue children and support those on the front lines of recovery efforts.

The question is not whether children need help—the question is whether we will answer the call.

Join us. Pray with us. Support the mission. Together, we can help bring His children home.

"Let the little children come to me..." — Matthew 19:14

No child should have to wait to be rescued. ❤️ Visit www.threein1.org

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saving childrenhelp save kidsfund child intel servicessave abducted children
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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