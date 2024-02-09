REPORT! Zelensky set to flee Ukraine to live in Dubai after Nuland visit _ Redacted News

Mirrored content
A new report says Ukrainian President Zelensky has purchased a $17 million dollar apartment in Dubai where he'll live after leaving Ukraine. Viktor Medvedchuk published an article claiming Ukraine's corrupt leader is killing an entire generation of Ukrainians in order to support his corrupt regime.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.