Evil Israel Destroys Great Omari Mosque in Gaza - This Was the Largest and Oldest Mosque in the Gaza Strip, located in Gaza's ancient Old City

Israel Destroys Great Omari Mosque in Gaza

Only the minaret appeared to be intact, with the surroundings shattered. The site has been a Christian or Muslim holy site since at least the fifth century.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/12/8/hamas-says-gaza-mosque-destroyed-urges-unesco-to-save-heritage



From Wikipedia... Great Mosque of Gaza was the largest and oldest mosque in the Gaza Strip, located in Gaza's old city.



Believed to stand on the site of an ancient Philistine temple, the site was used by the Byzantines to erect a church in the 5th century. After the Muslim conquest in the 7th century, it was transformed into a mosque. Described as "beautiful" by Ibn Battuta, an Arab geographer in the 10th century, the Great Mosque's minaret was toppled in an earthquake in 1033. In 1149, the Crusaders built a large church. It was mostly destroyed by the Ayyubids in 1187, and then rebuilt as a mosque by the Mamluks in the early 13th century.





It was destroyed by the Mongols in 1260, then soon restored. It was destroyed by an earthquake at the end of the century. The Great Mosque was restored again by the Ottomans roughly 300 years later. Severely damaged after British bombardment during World War I, the mosque was restored in 1925 by the Supreme Muslim Council. It was bombed by Israel on 7 December 2023, leaving only the minaret intact and much of the rest reduced to rubble.



