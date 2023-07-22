Create New Account
Trish Regan and Devin Nunes | The Chris Salcedo Show
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

They made sure no one knew about the laptop: Trish Regan and Devin Nunes | The Chris Salcedo Show


On Friday's "The Chris Salcedo Show," Devin Nunes and Trish Regan comment on Bill Barr allegedly knowing about the Biden bribery evidence before the 2020 Election.



source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p833Xkbcqi8

white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regime

