Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube Softball:

Featured Course:

Cat Osterman - US Olympian - Pitching & Pitch Calling Tips

https://bit.ly/CatOsterman0823

Welcome Athletes and Warriors! On today's show we go to the west coast to showcase the talents of a top notch pitcher, shortstop, and outstanding hitter.

Stick around as in our coach's corner we bring you some great pitching tips sure to leave your opponents' batters baffled at the plate. Enjoy!

Video Credits:

2024 Kelsey McNair Athletic Pitcher, SS and Third Base Softball Skills Video - Ca Grapettes

fastpitchmedia

@fastpitchmedia

https://www.youtube.com/@fastpitchmedia

Cat Osterman Olympic Gold Medalist on Pitching Wrist Snap

STACK

@STACK

https://www.youtube.com/@STACK

Get the full pitching course - https://bit.ly/CatOsterman0823

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Net

http://www.USSportsRadio.net