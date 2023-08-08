Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube Softball:
Featured Course:
Cat Osterman - US Olympian - Pitching & Pitch Calling Tips
https://bit.ly/CatOsterman0823
Welcome Athletes and Warriors! On today's show we go to the west coast to showcase the talents of a top notch pitcher, shortstop, and outstanding hitter.
Stick around as in our coach's corner we bring you some great pitching tips sure to leave your opponents' batters baffled at the plate. Enjoy!
Video Credits:
2024 Kelsey McNair Athletic Pitcher, SS and Third Base Softball Skills Video - Ca Grapettes
fastpitchmedia
@fastpitchmedia
https://www.youtube.com/@fastpitchmedia
Cat Osterman Olympic Gold Medalist on Pitching Wrist Snap
STACK
@STACK
https://www.youtube.com/@STACK
Get the full pitching course - https://bit.ly/CatOsterman0823
