All Aware EP 4.16 - Digital Warrior Update with Echo Hotel, Nathan Roshawn, and SG Anon

On this episode, Nathan links up with Echo Hotel's Nightwatch channel and sits down with SG Anon to discuss a current analysis of abnormal weather patterns, global conflicts including an underground war in Africa, False flags, and he makes a few comments about the Trump Inauguration, Carters funeral, and other information surrounding Geopolitical activity. VISIT OUR GUEST HERE: rumble.com/user/QNewsPatriot x.com/TheQNewsPatriot