BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Luke Bible Study 12/19/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
791 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 24 hours ago

Welcome to our Friday Night Bible Study. Here we learn more about the Word of God and would love to share that with you! Please remember to invite all your friends to join us, and we hope you have a wonderful time.

 

Bible Chapters: Luke 4-6

 

Speaker: Pastor Stan Johnson

 

We do something very unusual in our Bible study!

We read the Bible!

Typically, from 2 to 5 chapters per session.

 

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com

 

To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/

 

Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/

 

EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy

 

Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

 

New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount!

https://streamyard.com/pal/d/5996236399443968

Keywords
bible studyking james biblebible prophecylukefriday nightstan johnson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Patrick Lewis
South Africa&#8217;s water crisis: A warning for the world

South Africa’s water crisis: A warning for the world

Patrick Lewis
The Furnace of Humanity: A radical blueprint for peaceful parenting and a free society

The Furnace of Humanity: A radical blueprint for peaceful parenting and a free society

Kevin Hughes
The sleeping giant: America&#8217;s overlooked seismic threat stirs anew

The sleeping giant: America’s overlooked seismic threat stirs anew

Willow Tohi
Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Kevin Hughes
Academic paper: End-of-life sedative caused significant number of U.K. care home deaths during pandemic

Academic paper: End-of-life sedative caused significant number of U.K. care home deaths during pandemic

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy