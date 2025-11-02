© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Ghosts in the Machine" is a pulsating, progressive, post-rock anthem that blends rhythms and vibes with intense energy, capturing the dystopic and dehumanizing convergence of the human spirit and artificial intelligence. Thanks for Likes, Shares & Follows - Mr.Eaze on most major music platforms. https://ditto.fm/ghosts-in-the-machine-mreaze Follow at https://x.com/Javelin_1969