"Wartime Cafe" EP12: Hadi Kobaysi "What after Iran's retaliation? Regional or World War?"

Laith Marouf talks to Hadi Kobaysi, Director of al-Ittihad Center for Research and Development, https://ufeed.online/, the day after Iran retaliated for the assassinations of martyrs Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hajj Ismail Haniyeh. They discuss the possible response by the Zionist Colony and its masters in DC, and what could happen after.
Camera/editing: Hadi Hotait
Filmed: 02/10/2024
