FBI Says Get Lost To The American People
The New American
Published 15 hours ago |

The FBI refuses to comply with your representatives, giving the American people the middle finger. Also, I prove the FBI is as bad as the SS.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented. 


1. Bannon’s War Room - Steve Bannon: "It's a protection racket for the Biden's and it's a persecution of Trump"

https://rumble.com/v2n4jqs-steve-bannon-its-a-protection-racket-for-the-bidens-and-its-a-persecution-o.html


2. OKMagazine.com - Jeffrey Epstein's Secret Exposed: Convicted Child Sex Abuser Reportedly Worked As An FBI Informant

https://okmagazine.com/p/jeffrey-epstein-worked-fbi-informant-prince-andrew-little-black-book/#:~:text=The%20disgraced%20financier%20%E2%80%94%20who%20allegedly%20hung%20himself,domestic%20intelligence%20agency%2C%20according%20to%20official%20FBI%20documents.

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


