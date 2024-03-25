Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EV charging is an impossibility. Big car makers abandoning EVs.
channel image
Vampire Slayer
35 Subscribers
330 views
Published Yesterday

Big car makers abandoning EVs. EVs do not save the planet, but consume vast amounts of energy, mostly produced by coal powered power plants and others. like most things our satanic governments want to put in your bodies or to control you, are a hoax.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket