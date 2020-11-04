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EUROPE TO FORCE CV-19 TESTING ON ENTIRE COUNTRY?
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185 views • November 04, 2020
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LINKS:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/europe-c...
NATIONAL GUARD VIDEO:
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgmNzoURoLihFMBlvzLawPQ
ErikSeesAll2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJsooLndH75zLuPEzgXZCw
If you would like to donate to help me continue to cover these topics, this is my Paypal Email
Paypal Email: paypal.me/erikseesall
Snail Mail:
5365 S STRAITS HWY, APT 37, INDIAN RIVER MI, 49749
Email: [email protected]
Thank you all!
LINKS:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/europe-c...
NATIONAL GUARD VIDEO:
https://youtu.be/PooZKFxMyBY
GEOSTORM VIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tax5l...
Back Up Channel Links:
YouTube: ErikSeesAll2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJs...
Bitchute: ErikSeesAll: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sXiR...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Erik Sees All
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgmNzoURoLihFMBlvzLawPQ
ErikSeesAll2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJsooLndH75zLuPEzgXZCw
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