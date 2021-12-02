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LA SHERIFF WARNS COVID TEST LINKED TO SECRET CHINESE PROGRAM HARVESTING AMERICANS' DNA
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70 views • December 02, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the story of LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva stating his department will no longer use the county’s coronavirus testing provider over concerns about the company’s alleged ties to the Chinese government.
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