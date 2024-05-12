The blow to the head changed his life, he lost an eye but he remained optimistic

Pitiful Animal





May 10, 2024





I always try to believe in miracles but it seems like we can't save his eyes.

The ulcer on the eye has opened.

We were putting an eye patch on him on the way to the hospital.

We could hardly sleep all night.

The child has been in this state since 11pm.

He doesn't sleep - I don't sleep.

His condition was very bad, he kept spinning around non-stop

I don't think I need to say how worried I am about him.

He needs an MRI!! ️

He was a reject, abandoned on the streets when one eye was badly damaged.

He has a problem with his small head - exactly that can only be understood with an MRI scan.

Sometimes he calms down a little when taking Analgin.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNJCvOPNSzg