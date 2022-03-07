【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】7/03/2022 Our Fellow Fighters Are Not Only the Richest Asset Miles Has in His Life, but Also Are Now Miles’ Highest Pursuit

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https://gnews.org/post/pte6b45a
You should not only enjoy your wealth, but also have to know to respect others. Knowing how to respect your wealth, as you at served by others. You should know how to serve. If you don’t even know how to serve, you cannot appreciate ‘being served’, right?