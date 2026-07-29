Flourishing Garden After Summer Squalls + Garden-to-Table: Okinawan Champuru + Winged Bean Chickpea Salad

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, July 29th! The okra is thriving alongside the eggplants, and it’s the perfect time for summer squalls to give the garden a refreshing drink. I’m not entirely sure, but I might have accidentally cross-pollinated my kabocha and zucchini. In the Garden-to-Table section, we’re making Okinawan Champuru with a chickpea salad that includes winged beans. Plus, the cucumber and melon plants are really taking off!

A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll





TKG’s Garden to Table:

Goya Champuru with Spam, Okinawa Recipe:

https://youtu.be/CosKxN68SK8?si=X1EMK64phEGf4SGl