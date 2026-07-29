Flourishing Garden After Summer Squalls + Garden-to-Table: Okinawan Champuru + Winged Bean Chickpea Salad

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, July 29th! The okra is thriving alongside the eggplants, and it’s the perfect time for summer squalls to give the garden a refreshing drink. I’m not entirely sure, but I might have accidentally cross-pollinated my kabocha and zucchini. In the Garden-to-Table section, we’re making Okinawan Champuru with a chickpea salad that includes winged beans. Plus, the cucumber and melon plants are really taking off!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG’s Garden to Table:
Goya Champuru with Spam, Okinawa Recipe:
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:46Okra & Eggplant/Aubergine Harvest
02:03Summer Squall’s Refreshing Drenching
02:58Slight Reprieve from Summer’s Heat
03:35East Garden Tour & Kabocha-Zucchini Cross? 🤔
04:24Watermelon Update
04:41Cucumbers & Eggplant Growth
05:16Re-positioning Myoga Ginger for More Sunlight
06:09Citrus Trees & Peppers Update
06:44Picking Winged Beans for Salad
07:16Goya Bitter Melon Issues
08:33Harvesting Some of the Last Mini Tomatoes
10:13Cucumber & Melon Starts Update
12:18Pineapple & Strawberries & Wider Garden Update
15:45Garden-to-Table: Okinawan Champuru
20:12Chickpea & Winged Bean Salad
21:55Cookie Bake-Off!
22:12Meal Assembling for Taste Test!
26:02Earthquake Prepping for Safety’s Sake
28:06The Beauty of Kamakura
28:41Mt. Fuji