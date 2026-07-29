BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Flourishing Garden After Summer Squalls + Garden-to-Table: Okinawan Champuru + Winged Bean Chickpea Salad
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
68 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • Yesterday

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, July 29th! The okra is thriving alongside the eggplants, and it’s the perfect time for summer squalls to give the garden a refreshing drink. I’m not entirely sure, but I might have accidentally cross-pollinated my kabocha and zucchini. In the Garden-to-Table section, we’re making Okinawan Champuru with a chickpea salad that includes winged beans. Plus, the cucumber and melon plants are really taking off!

A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll


TKG’s Garden to Table:

Goya Champuru with Spam, Okinawa Recipe:

https://youtu.be/CosKxN68SK8?si=X1EMK64phEGf4SGl

Keywords
okracucumbereggplantmelonzucchinikamakura japanjapanese gardengarden to tablesummer garden updatekabochaaccidental pollinationokinawan champuruwinged beanschickpea saladjapanese vegetablesbackyard gardening japansummer rain gardenhomegrown japan
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:46Okra & Eggplant/Aubergine Harvest

02:03Summer Squall’s Refreshing Drenching

02:58Slight Reprieve from Summer’s Heat

03:35East Garden Tour & Kabocha-Zucchini Cross? 🤔

04:24Watermelon Update

04:41Cucumbers & Eggplant Growth

05:16Re-positioning Myoga Ginger for More Sunlight

06:09Citrus Trees & Peppers Update

06:44Picking Winged Beans for Salad

07:16Goya Bitter Melon Issues

08:33Harvesting Some of the Last Mini Tomatoes

10:13Cucumber & Melon Starts Update

12:18Pineapple & Strawberries & Wider Garden Update

15:45Garden-to-Table: Okinawan Champuru

20:12Chickpea & Winged Bean Salad

21:55Cookie Bake-Off!

22:12Meal Assembling for Taste Test!

26:02Earthquake Prepping for Safety’s Sake

28:06The Beauty of Kamakura

28:41Mt. Fuji

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
When the system fails: Why your emergency medical kit could be the lifeline you need after SHTF

When the system fails: Why your emergency medical kit could be the lifeline you need after SHTF

HRS Editors
How a 72-hour emergency kit gives you the quiet confidence of knowing you&#8217;re ready for anything

How a 72-hour emergency kit gives you the quiet confidence of knowing you’re ready for anything

HRS Editors
U.S. Officials Say Iran War Nearly Won, but Military Data Shows Unmet Objectives and Depleted Stockpiles

U.S. Officials Say Iran War Nearly Won, but Military Data Shows Unmet Objectives and Depleted Stockpiles

Garrison Vance
Health Ranger Report: The Collapse Is Already Here and Americans Are Unaware Of It, Bracken Warns

Health Ranger Report: The Collapse Is Already Here and Americans Are Unaware Of It, Bracken Warns

Garrison Vance
Health Ranger Report: Adams, Yon and Bracken Warn of Civilizational Reset

Health Ranger Report: Adams, Yon and Bracken Warn of Civilizational Reset

Garrison Vance
Why you need an everyday carry kit: A practical guide to staying prepared when life goes wrong

Why you need an everyday carry kit: A practical guide to staying prepared when life goes wrong

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy