The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "The Wrecking of Society" w/ a SIDE of HELL, is NO EXIT Your Future?

Modern events explained ahead of time as only Sid Canoe can do. "Tomorrow's News Today"? How about today's news foretold years ago? If this were the only example of his prescienct narrative, you'd have to think it was fake. But he does it time after time. This one got him fired! Check out this live radio broadcast from September 13, 2000 "The Wrecking of Society" "...a little dodgy in the middle but boy, that finale!" Willy Wonka

Sid Canoe recalls: "Hard to believe it was recorded in the last century. I can remember my dog was there you can hear him in the studio in the background. I regret the guest microphone was not turned up loud enough and that the background music was too loud so some edits took place for that interview and some others, but it's pretty much as it sounded live on KGHP FM. What is not evident to the ear is that station management had given me a directive to play a tape prior to my show explaining to my audience that I was "the devil". Yes that's correct. How this became a story is documented and will be shown in other videos but behind the scenes I was pressured by new management. They had been harassing me then they moved my show to a later time just before finally firing me the following day over the phone because I refused to play their long defamatory message. This made the local paper and beyond, again for another video. Many of these episodes contain amazing synchronicities for me personally. The message is as much in the music and in the lyrics as it is in the narration of monologues. How prophetic that the final song is "Stop that Train". Little did I know it was to be the final song played on the live broadcast of Sid canoe at that station. Certainly I would never guess that my show would be picked up 20 years later by a network, which will be another story for another video, but we were buried and are now resurrected on the links below. The show has been somewhat miraculous, it has felt guided at times, I do not feel connected to the the spiritual realm like some of these spiritual tongue talkers out there! I simply work very hard and what you're hearing is years of study in comedy music and broadcasting with experience in all of those fields coming together for a one of a kind show I truly hope you enjoy."

Not many KGHP-FM broadcasters captured every minute of every one of their own live community radio broadcasts. Neither was Sid Canoe able to do this, but he gave it a good effort, so please forgive any missing portions of text as he reads from various scientific and Bible student texts...

For a year and a half, Zidkenu worked as an after hours volunteer at a high school community radio station as host of a family reggae show called "The New Adventures of Sid Canoe. He occasionally discussed Bible topics. Then a new manager came in with an atheist sidekick and began a campaign of harassement and defamation against Zid because they didn't like him talking about God on the air.

Zid was fired for refusing to run a commercial they ordered him to play "without comment" which seven times stated that Zidkenu was "the devil". Then they defamed him in the local press, saying he had traits of the devil. Zid had the support of co-workers and fans, but the school sided with the new manager, citing concerns about "the separation of Church and State".

For his part, Zidkenu had helped the station as an unpaid volunteer, providing professional expertise and technical assistance to the same pair who attacked him. Zidkenu has always tried to do what was right, even in the face of malicious persecution. The American Center for Law and Justice agreed to take the case, and KIRO radio invited him to be a guest - but then Al Gore and George Bush tied in Florida and all the lawyers and media flew south.

Jesus said: "It is enough for the student to be like his teacher, and the servant like his master. If the head of the house has been called Beelzebub, how much more the members of his household!" Matthew 10:25

"Zidkenu" represents the umbrella topic of GOD's KINGDOM

