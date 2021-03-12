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Must See: Rick's Big Announcement
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82 views • March 12, 2021
Today on a special edition of TruNews, Rick shares how the Holy Spirit has been dealing with his heart regarding the future direction of the ministry of TRUNEWS, and the opportunities that are available for a prepared people to take the Gospel message to this generation.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 03/12/2021
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 03/12/2021
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