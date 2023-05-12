Here’s What Changes When You Get Closer to Plant Roots

You probably don’t know this about how different underground microbiomes are! 🌱
In this video, Trent Northern, whose work primarily focuses on the microbial community in soil and on plant roots, elaborates.
Trent explains that the soil microbes are essentially the plants' microbiome, impacting the plant's health and that the microbiome changes dramatically as you get closer to the roots DEPENDING on the type of soil and environmental conditions. 👈
For more information, see his lab’s website, http://www.northenlab.org/, and https://eco-fab.org/.
