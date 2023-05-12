Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Here’s What Changes When You Get Closer to Plant Roots
55 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 16 hours ago |

You probably don’t know this about how different underground microbiomes are! 🌱

In this video, Trent Northern, whose work primarily focuses on the microbial community in soil and on plant roots, elaborates.

Trent explains that the soil microbes are essentially the plants' microbiome, impacting the plant's health and that the microbiome changes dramatically as you get closer to the roots DEPENDING on the type of soil and environmental conditions. 👈

For more information, see his lab’s website, http://www.northenlab.org/, and https://eco-fab.org/.

Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK

Keywords
plant lifemeta genomicsmicrobial community in soil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket