NIGHT SHADOWS 10292023 -- Other Nations Joining the War? Is there an Arrival Ahead?

This is a short update as things are moving very rapidly in the Middle East as reports that Turkey has entered the war and other nations will soon join in. Iran continues its aid, and now Europe is getting involved (NATO) and this can only lead to a world war and a nuclear confrontation as outlined by Albert Pike. Then we have our borders still being invaded and terrorist cells being set up all over the United States while cries to disarm Americans are on the rise. Solar activity remains high and unvetted reports of a huge "mother ship" has been sighted headed toward Earth. Indeed, are we soon going to see the "arrival"? Things are strange and getting stranger all the time...

