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This Pivotal Moment - Episode 1
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77 views • November 11, 2021
The proposed global rollout of Vaccine Passports has nothing to do with your health. Vaccine Passports are a Trojan Horse being used to create a completely new type of Totalitarian Surveillance Society in which the freedom we enjoy today will be a distant memory. This mini-documentary shows how this is happening. It's time to unite and stop this plan in its tracks.
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