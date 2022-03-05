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Prophetic Word: Access Granted!!🔑
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206 views • March 05, 2022
I pray this prophetic word for today encourages, blesses you! Remember to ALWAYS take everything back to the Lord in prayer for your own confirmations. Also if this prophetic word for today blesses you in any way kindly subscribe. Get daily prophetic word notifications, prophetic encouragement, and much more! God is doing something BIG in this season, and you don't want to miss out! Love you all, God Bless, and by his grace I will see you in the next video.🤍
💖 If you feel led by Holy Spirit to support my channel you can do so through one of the links below!
https://gofundme.com/LakeishaInspires
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=VR2UN5AX6JZHE
cashapp: $Godislove2017
🍵 Buy me a tea👇🏽
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Lakeishainspire
❤️ John 3:16 (NIV)
For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.
Email me if you'd like to share your dreams visions or would like to pass out gospel tracts that I will send to you for free! [email protected]
God loves you!
XOXO Lakeisha
#Jesus #Propheticword #Hereonpurposeforhisglory
💖 If you feel led by Holy Spirit to support my channel you can do so through one of the links below!
https://gofundme.com/LakeishaInspires
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=VR2UN5AX6JZHE
cashapp: $Godislove2017
🍵 Buy me a tea👇🏽
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Lakeishainspire
❤️ John 3:16 (NIV)
For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.
Email me if you'd like to share your dreams visions or would like to pass out gospel tracts that I will send to you for free! [email protected]
God loves you!
XOXO Lakeisha
#Jesus #Propheticword #Hereonpurposeforhisglory
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