BREAKING!!! 🔫⛈🇺🇸💥 ATF IMMEDIATELY STRIPPED OF POWER TO REGULATE FRAMES OR RECEIVERS NATIONWIDE!

I figured out the perfect way to frame what needs to be part of our coming paradigm shift:





I'll give you ALL the money in the world [VfB heard a number followed by 60 zeroes, btw]





Now - whom can you PAY to fix everything?!?





...





You CAN'T





America was turned into a (((service economy)))...but they break down when it's really a fraudulent process within a scaffolding of scumbaggery.





We're tearing the scaffolding down, and we're doing the work





Real men do their own work; the lazy pay others





If you don't [or can't] do things...do what you can to pitch in ⚾





Throwing mammon at the problem doesn't work if your heart isn't in it





The word of the day is: INTERPRETATION ✅





https://www.firearmspolicy.org/





Source: https://www.youtube.com/@ArmedScholar





In this video we discuss how the ATF suffered a major loss in the Texas lawsuit against the ATF's new frames/receivers rule!

