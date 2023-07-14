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BREAKING!!! 🔫⛈🇺🇸💥 ATF IMMEDIATELY STRIPPED OF POWER TO REGULATE FRAMES OR RECEIVERS NATIONWIDE!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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122 views • July 14, 2023

I figured out the perfect way to frame what needs to be part of our coming paradigm shift:


I'll give you ALL the money in the world [VfB heard a number followed by 60 zeroes, btw]


Now - whom can you PAY to fix everything?!?


...


You CAN'T


America was turned into a (((service economy)))...but they break down when it's really a fraudulent process within a scaffolding of scumbaggery.


We're tearing the scaffolding down, and we're doing the work


Real men do their own work; the lazy pay others


If you don't [or can't] do things...do what you can to pitch in ⚾


Throwing mammon at the problem doesn't work if your heart isn't in it


The word of the day is: INTERPRETATION ✅


https://www.firearmspolicy.org/


Source: https://www.youtube.com/@ArmedScholar


In this video we discuss how the ATF suffered a major loss in the Texas lawsuit against the ATF's new frames/receivers rule!

🇺🇸 Support the Channel🇺🇸

Join USCCA http://usccapartners.com/armedscholar

BlackoutCoffee: https://www.blackoutcoffee.com/armeds...

Code: "ArmedScholar" for 10% Off


🎥 Follow Me On Other Social Media 🎥

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/armedschola...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/armedscholaryt

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/armedscholar


📷 My YouTube Setup 📷

Camera: (Sony A7siii) https://amzn.to/36YIe96

Lens: (Tamron 17-28) https://amzn.to/3wSPn5H

Lighting: (GVM RGB) https://amzn.to/3zpDfdT

Microphone: (Rode Wireless) https://amzn.to/3iBgnkU

Camera Stand: (Broadcast Boom) https://amzn.to/2V7meWV


Legal Disclaimer: This content is not intended to provide any legal guidance or advice. Although I am a licensed attorney I am not providing any legal advice through this video. If you have any legal questions please contact a licensed professional in your area to address your specific issues.


DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support my channel and allows us to continue making awesome videos like this. Thank you for the support!

Keywords
second amendmentself defenseinterpretationatfappealfederal lawbait and switchcommon meaningdefinition manipulationthe honorable judge terry oconnorarmedscholarfirearmspolicysummary judgment
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