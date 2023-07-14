BREAKING!!! 🔫⛈🇺🇸💥 ATF IMMEDIATELY STRIPPED OF POWER TO REGULATE FRAMES OR RECEIVERS NATIONWIDE!

I figured out the perfect way to frame what needs to be part of our coming paradigm shift:
I'll give you ALL the money in the world [VfB heard a number followed by 60 zeroes, btw]
Now - whom can you PAY to fix everything?!?
...
You CAN'T
America was turned into a (((service economy)))...but they break down when it's really a fraudulent process within a scaffolding of scumbaggery.
We're tearing the scaffolding down, and we're doing the work
Real men do their own work; the lazy pay others
If you don't [or can't] do things...do what you can to pitch in ⚾
Throwing mammon at the problem doesn't work if your heart isn't in it
The word of the day is: INTERPRETATION ✅
https://www.firearmspolicy.org/
Source: https://www.youtube.com/@ArmedScholar
In this video we discuss how the ATF suffered a major loss in the Texas lawsuit against the ATF's new frames/receivers rule!
