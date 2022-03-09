What do Libertarians Believe?

Husband, Father, Marine, Entrepreneur, Teacher, Political Activist and 2018 Libertarian candidate for Governor of New York State. In a nutshell, that's Larry Sharpe but there is so much more to this intriguing personality. In my conversation we discussed everything wrong with our political system, his political aspirations, the culture wars and who would likely run on the Democratic ticket in 2024. We also took a deep dive into what Libertarians believe and their increasing significance in our hyper-polarized society. I walked away thinking about his ideas - a lot. They made a lot of sense to me, and I think they could work. I really do. All that is needed is the attention of the American people and the will to make a difference. I hope it happens. Tune in to see what you think.

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Contact Larry Sharpe via his website at: www.LarrySharpe.com