SEATTLE IN CHAOS: Why Mayor Wilson Just Shut Down Crime Cameras

Mayor Katie Wilson has officially halted the expansion of Seattle’s police surveillance cameras, and the reason is raising serious questions about the city's priorities. While the administration claims it's a "privacy audit," critics argue that this move is a direct response to cameras catching crime in specific communities—prioritizing congressional representation and political optics over the actual health and well-being of law-abiding citizens.

Is Seattle becoming a sanctuary for criminals while the "Aria" area is abandoned by those in power? We dive into the data, the Mayor’s controversial campaign promises, and why your safety is being traded for political power.

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