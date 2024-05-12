BEHOLD The LAMB MINISTRY ~ TEXAS

A Friend Asked to Read Some of "Behold the Lamb " Ministry Pamphlets and See If There was Any Perversion. They Thought They Found a True Ministry of God ~
BUT it is a Work of Satan and His Ministers Doctrines of Devils.
Very Clear and Plain to Perceive and Discern after Reading Their Literature !!!
God Bless my Friends !!!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.