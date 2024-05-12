Create New Account
BEHOLD The LAMB MINISTRY ~ TEXAS
The Final Witness
Published 21 hours ago

A Friend Asked to Read Some of "Behold the Lamb " Ministry Pamphlets and See If There was Any Perversion. They Thought They Found a True Ministry of God ~

BUT it is a Work of Satan and His Ministers Doctrines of Devils.

Very Clear and Plain to Perceive and Discern after Reading Their Literature !!!

God Bless my Friends !!!


https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness

trumpetsjesusiscomingsoongreattribulationfaithhopecharitylasttimejesuitspopefrancisfalseprophetbrotherrgstair

