A flawless three minute summary of the real agenda behind digital ID. 🎯

"Instead of having separate documents like your driver's license, passport... and bank accounts... everything is tied to a centralised profile. It's your new key to life."



"And look, that sounds convenient, but... once that system becomes a single gateway, it connects you to everything that you rely on."



"If your digital ID becomes frozen, then you're effectively locked out of the entire system."



"It'll be tied to your healthcare... your transport... utilities like power and water... supermarkets and retailers where you buy your food... online social media platforms where you post your thoughts."



"So when that personal digital ID is active, life works for you. But when it's paused, flagged or suspended, everything stops."



"If you don't comply with the new vaccine mandate, bang. No flights, no bus, no car... no food."



"Criticise the government online, bang. Your bank account... just got completely locked."



"Question their climate policy, bang. Your power is throttled, your lights go out."



"And this isn't some wild theory. It's already happening over in China... And in this system, no one needs arresting. The system itself enforces compliance. If you step out of line, then you're digitally erased from life."



"So when Starmer or Albanese or any other leader tells you that digital ID is about convenience and safety... it's got nothing to do with that. It's about complete and utter control."



https://x.com/2worldsPodcast/status/1972549923045515699

