THE PANOPTICON STATE: UK’S AI SURVEILLANCE EXPANSION
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5803 followers
31 views • 1 day ago

The UK is rapidly sliding toward a full-scale surveillance state, embracing AI-driven policing, facial recognition, and predictive crime models reminiscent of Jeremy Bentham’s panopticon—now openly praised by government officials. This raises a deeper question: as AI and automation erode privacy, purpose, and meaningful human activity, are we trading freedom and dignity for the promise of efficiency?

Recent News
RFK Jr. replaces entire federal autism panel as rates hit 1 in 31 children

RFK Jr. replaces entire federal autism panel as rates hit 1 in 31 children

Cassie B.
Cochrane Library under fire over reviews claiming HPV vaccines are &#8220;safe and effective&#8221;

Cochrane Library under fire over reviews claiming HPV vaccines are “safe and effective”

Ramon Tomey
New year, new you: A holistic approach to health and wellness in 2026

New year, new you: A holistic approach to health and wellness in 2026

Patrick Lewis
NASA prepares historic Artemis II moon mission, its first crewed lunar flight in 50 years

NASA prepares historic Artemis II moon mission, its first crewed lunar flight in 50 years

Kevin Hughes
UK health authorities CONCEALED tens of thousands of cardiac injury reports linked to AstraZeneca COVID jab

UK health authorities CONCEALED tens of thousands of cardiac injury reports linked to AstraZeneca COVID jab

Lance D Johnson
The lifelong shield: How youthful activity may fortify against breast cancer

The lifelong shield: How youthful activity may fortify against breast cancer

Willow Tohi
