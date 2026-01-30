THE PANOPTICON STATE: UK’S AI SURVEILLANCE EXPANSION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The UK is rapidly sliding toward a full-scale surveillance state, embracing AI-driven policing, facial recognition, and predictive crime models reminiscent of Jeremy Bentham’s panopticon—now openly praised by government officials. This raises a deeper question: as AI and automation erode privacy, purpose, and meaningful human activity, are we trading freedom and dignity for the promise of efficiency?