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EP 2670-8AM To Prevent The “Insurrection” On Jan 6th, The Feds Created It - Revolver.News' Darren Beattie Live With Pete
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31 views • October 31, 2021
EP 2670-8AM To Prevent The “Insurrection” On Jan 6th, The Feds Created It - Revolver.News' Darren Beattie Live With Pete 

If Revolver News’s previous reporting points to a proactive role of the federal government in relation to the conspiracy cases against Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, the Ray Epps story that follows suggests a similar, yet more egregious, explicit, direct and immediate degree of federal involvement in the breach of the Capitol itself.https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19116 

9:AM Special Guest: Darren J Beattie Founder of Revolver News - https://www.revolver.news/ 

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