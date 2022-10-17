Create New Account
RTE Raw: The Massachusetts Death Certificates Reveal Fraud and Hint at Vaccine Mortality/Injury
Rounding the Earth
Published a month ago |

John Beaudoin analyzed Massachusetts data with a fine toothed comb. The data reveals a great deal about medical fraud during the pandemic. His data also matches many observations made by Mathew Crawford during his analysis of the military health database.

vaccinesadverse eventsdeathinjurylawsuitvaccinelawlegalfraudmortalityliedmassachusettsvaersrevelationshintcertificatesmathew crawfordjohn beaudoin

