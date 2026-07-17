Another no-brainer about cellphones!!

The radiation safety guidelines from cellphones are based on thermal effects only but the radiation has a direct negative effect on the cells in our body!! Brain tumor risks are very high if you keep the cellphone to your ear. Do NOT wear the cellphone on your body, not in your back pocket, not your bra, not under your headscarf, use it on speaker mode only and keep it away from the body as much as possible.

I'm not sure if people will listen but please, for the love of life, protect yourself! Use wifi shielding clothing if necessary. Especially for pregnant women, they sell these aprons you can wear over the belly.