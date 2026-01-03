BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Asmongold, They Are Going To Take Everything...
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The AnswerCheckmark Icon
231 followers
178 views • 3 days ago

Asmongold’s house is legendary, but does he actually own it? The uncomfortable truth is that even millionaire streamers are one unpaid property tax bill away from losing everything. In this video, I’m joined by Jim Gale (CEO of Food Forest Abundance) to send a critical message to Asmongold: The "System" is designed to make you a renter for life. We aren't just giving a warning; we are offering the only permanent exit from the matrix. Asmon, it’s time to truly own your kingdom. #Asmongold #Reaction #PropertyRights #JimGale #FoodForest #GreatReset #YouWillOwnNothing #OffGrid #Libertarian #OTK #AsmongoldTV #EconomicCollapse #SystemFailure

freedomtruthasmongold
