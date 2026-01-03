Asmongold, They Are Going To Take Everything...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Asmongold’s house is legendary, but does he actually own it? The uncomfortable truth is that even millionaire streamers are one unpaid property tax bill away from losing everything. In this video, I’m joined by Jim Gale (CEO of Food Forest Abundance) to send a critical message to Asmongold: The "System" is designed to make you a renter for life. We aren't just giving a warning; we are offering the only permanent exit from the matrix. Asmon, it’s time to truly own your kingdom. #Asmongold #Reaction #PropertyRights #JimGale #FoodForest #GreatReset #YouWillOwnNothing #OffGrid #Libertarian #OTK #AsmongoldTV #EconomicCollapse #SystemFailure