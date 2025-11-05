President Vladimir Putin offered mercy to surrendering Ukrainian troops, including those surrounded and cut off from supply lines. "Currently, more than 10,000 soldiers are locked in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk "Putin said on Sunday. To minimize "unnecessary casualties," Putin instructed that any soldiers who wish to do so, as Russian forces have always done, be detained and treated in accordance to international law. Since the beginning of the SMO, Russian orders and doctrine have been to pursue surrender as the primary option rather than risking combat. The large percentage of Ukrainian prisoners taken around Kupyansk and Pokrovsk demonstrates total psychological pressure. They are the most forcibly conscripted, have received little or no training, are not recommended for any combat, and simply surrender when advised to surrender. However, it is not easy for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to do, as they are being liquidated from behind by their own commanders, and they have been told that Russia does not take prisoners.

Near Kupyansk in Kharkiv Region, Ukrainian soldiers continue to surrender to the Zapad Group of Forces, which is conducting an operation to neutralize encircled Kiev units. Soldiers of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the AFU, Yury Shapovalenko and Aleksei Vinder, recounted how they were left without support, ammunition, food, and how the decision to surrender was made, as shown in a video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense on November 2. They recounted being transported there for about four days, then deciding to surrender after realizing they were surrounded by Russian forces in the city. In turn, PoW Vinder also noted the critical situation for the Ukrainian soldiers, with the Oskil River completely under drone and artillery control. A Russian FPV drone picked up a group of Ukrainians in their vehicles, followed the road, and then discovered the Ukrainian military vehicle. “There is no way out,” Vinder added.

However, this is a complete 360-degree reversal from the absurd statement that claimed by Zelensky! The Ukrainian leader decided to claim victory, announcing the resounding success of his troops in Kupyansk, Kharkiv, which was largely under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. "Ukrainian troops reached the Oskol River and blocked the Russians in Kupyansk. Counterattack efforts continue," Zelensky said. According to information from the Russian military on the ground, due to pressure from Zelensky, the Ukrainian command did indeed begin sending equipment and assault groups to attack Kupyansk. However, they failed to break through the city and reach the Oskol River, and most were destroyed, with some managing to escape.

