Jesus returns and establishes a threshing floor to end the tribulation.

2Thess lesson #20; When The Lord Jesus Christ returns, HE will establish a threshing floor after the battle of Armageddon to separate the Believer from the Unbeliever. There will be a clear and fierce baptism of fire before the 1,000 years of Christ on earth begins.
